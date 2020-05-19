Prince Harry and Meghan's move to Los Angeles and their swift exit from royal life may have surprised many, but those close to the couple were far from shocked, according to reports.

Royal expert Katie Nicholls explained to 9 Honey that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry intended to move overseas from the start because they wanted to be "international royals".

She told the publication the couple was determined from the start of their married life to make a difference on the world stage.

A source close to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared with a royal expert their early intentions to be "international royals". Photo / AP

"I was told from a very early stage in their courtship, they had told a friend of Harry's who Meghan met quite early on that they wanted to be international roving royals and that was going to be their focus," Nicholls told 9 Honey.

"They had an agenda from the outset."

Nicholls argues despite their intentions being made clear early on, what did come as a surprise was how swiftly they moved on from royal life.

Meanwhile, Nicholls says Prince Harry is finding it more difficult than Meghan is to adjust to life in LA, according to a source close to the couple, Vanity Fair reports.

"He doesn't have friends in LA like Meghan and he doesn't have a job."

"At the moment he's a bit rudderless, but it won't always be like this, and he knows that."

According to a source in a report from UK's Daily Mirror, the couple may have a helping hand from a fellow British ex-pat who is no stranger to life through the tabloid lens.

The source says Adele lives five minutes away from Prince Harry and Meghan's eight-bedroom villa, which is rented from actor and director Tyler Perry.

"Adele's just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they've swapped notes on the area," the source said.

Nicholl has also told Entertainment Tonight that isolation has helped brothers Prince William and Harry mend their rift.

She told the publication: "They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch."