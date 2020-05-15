A US mum has shared the heartwarming moment her daughter could finally hug her grandparents amid the Covid-19 lockdown with the help of a clever plastic curtain.

Lindsay Okray, a nurse from California, posted the touching video of her daughter Paige hugging her grandparents Carol and Greg through a plastic shield on their front door, according to the Daily Mail.

Okray told ABS news that her daughter was desperate to see her grandparents and came up with the idea of creating a "hug curtain" using a shower curtain, glue gun, ziploc bags, and plastic plates.

The family spent hours making the idea reality before capturing the joyful moment when they were able to hug each other.

10-year-old Paige found a clever way to share a hug with her grandparents amid lockdown. Photo / Facebook

"She came up with the idea, she laid it out in the family room and spent multiple hours working on it,'" Okray said.

Okray admitted she was excited to use the curtain as she works in a local Covid-19 ward and hadn't been allowed to hug her friends and family.

Paige's mum works in a Covid-19 ward and was excited to be able to safely hug her friends and family. Photo / Facebook

She wrote on Facebook: "Paige saw a video of someone who made this type of 'blanket' to hug their family.

"She put together a list and she designed it so she could hug nana and papa ... this girl is so freaking amazing and we were so happy to be able to hug them!"

The post has gathered hundreds of shares and comments praising the clever social distancing solution.