Meghan Markle made a strawberry and cream "smash cake" and Prince Harry decorated the Los Angeles mansion with balloons to celebrate their son Archie's first birthday last week, a source told People magazine.

Harry, 35, and Meghan 38, are currently living in Tyler Perry's multimillion-dollar Beverly Hills mansion along with Archie after officially stepping down from royal life, according to the Daily Mail.



And a week after Archie turned 1, sources have revealed how the family really celebrated the "really simple but incredibly joyous" day, as well as video calling Archie's godparents and family.

The source said: "Meghan made the cake — strawberries and cream. And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons."

Meghan baked a strawberry "smash" cake - the trend that's been huge in America for several years and has now taken off in the UK, as several celebrities adopt the messy but adorable trend.

The trend involved putting a giant cake in front of a 1-year-old, often while letting a professional photographer capture the hilarious mess that ensues - needless to say, the trend has now moved on to include a bath afterwards.

It's believed that Harry and Meghan enjoyed the relaxed day with their son and two dogs, who Archie is "best friends with", according to the source.

"They make him laugh and are gentle with him."

Royal expert Kate Nicholl previously revealed that Harry and Meghan were planning an "organic, sugar-free cake" as well as a splash in the pool and a call with his Cambridge cousins to celebrate his birthday.

She told OK! magazine that Meghan "loves being creative in the kitchen", but rather than baking a sugary cake, it would likely be "organic" and "suitably healthy".

It was also unlikely that little Archie would be spoiled with gifts, she said, as he "has everything he needs".

She claimed the couple would appreciate "meaningful" presents such as donations to children's charities.