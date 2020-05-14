Shahs of Sunset star Nema Vand has claimed Meghan Markle learned his native Persian language Farsi to impress him when they were teenagers.

The reality star has recalled being at the sister school to Markle's all-girls Catholic high school, Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, and how the former Suits star apparently took it upon herself to learn how to say "You are so beautiful" in Farsi and came and sat on his lap to tell him.

Appearing on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, he recalled: "I grew up with her. We were friends for a long time.

"She was a year older than me.

"She knew what she was doing. She toyed with our hearts masterfully. We were at a party one time and she sat on my lap. She got nose-to-nose with me. For a 16-year-old guy, that is an emotional moment.

"She said to me in Farsi, 'You are so beautiful.' I asked her, 'How do you know Farsi?' She said, 'I learned it for you.' Then she walked away."

Nema insisted Markle - who married Prince Harry in May 2018 - seemed like she was much older than a teenager.

He added that Markle, 38, was a "woman among girls", and "everyone was in love with her. She was sweet and very kind."

He admitted: "I like to hope Meghan Markle is watching Shahs of Sunset, and I like to hope she tells that almost make-out story as authentically as I do."

Nema also alleged that Meghan - who is back living back in Los Angeles, after she and Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family in March - broke the heart of their friend Gabe after she became a star on Suits and ghosted him.

He spilled: "If Meghan Markle listens to this - I'm gonna say this one time - Meghan, you really upset our friend Gabe.

"My friend Gabe, who I grew up with, dated Meghan in high school. He said that after she got on Suits, they were friends for years afterwards.

"And he was like, 'Yeah, she kind of, like, ghosted me after Suits,' and it, like, really hurt his feelings. I got the sense that Gabe really valued her friendship."