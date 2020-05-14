How's your hair?
After our long lockdown, many Kiwis have been desperate for a trim as their hair has got truly out of control.
Just ask David Seymour.
And he's not the only one, as many of us have been forced to let our hair grow wild, or take extreme measures to keep it under control.
The Herald decided to run a competition for the best lockdown hair — and Kiwis didn't disappoint us with their fuzzy mops and hair dye blunders.
Entries have flooded in for the contest, which ended at midnight last night as salons across the nation sharpened their scissors in anticipation of the Great Shortening.
Here's the best of the bunch:
The Herald will pick the winning entry from the photos above and announce the overall winner tomorrow morning at 8am.
Our favourite contestant will receive a prize pack from dry shampoo specialists Batiste: a selection of Batiste Dry Shampoo, Batiste with Benefits and Batiste with added colour, to keep them fully supplied for the year ahead.