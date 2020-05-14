How's your hair?

After our long lockdown, many Kiwis have been desperate for a trim as their hair has got truly out of control.

Just ask David Seymour.

Big hair don’t care pic.twitter.com/gP4AbRsFyD — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) May 7, 2020

And he's not the only one, as many of us have been forced to let our hair grow wild, or take extreme measures to keep it under control.

The Herald decided to run a competition for the best lockdown hair — and Kiwis didn't disappoint us with their fuzzy mops and hair dye blunders.

Entries have flooded in for the contest, which ended at midnight last night as salons across the nation sharpened their scissors in anticipation of the Great Shortening.

Here's the best of the bunch:

Anna Roughton needed a home chop - badly. Photo / Supplied

A creative and tall entry from Danika Jones. Photo / Supplied

This absolute unit is Sam Steer and he comes with bonus chest hair. Photo / Supplied

Owlene Pietersen's attempted at dyeing her hair Platinum blonde: "It rather turned orange and started falling out." Photo / Supplied

13-year-old Cerys Brewer from New Plymouth. Just wow. Photo / Supplied

Sherlyn Low's partner Matt turned into a caveman during the lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Fleur Boyle donning the fuzzy mop look. Photo / Supplied

The Herald will pick the winning entry from the photos above and announce the overall winner tomorrow morning at 8am.

Our favourite contestant will receive a prize pack from dry shampoo specialists Batiste: a selection of Batiste Dry Shampoo, Batiste with Benefits and Batiste with added colour, to keep them fully supplied for the year ahead.