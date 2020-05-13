They were once the closest of friends, bound by their royal duties and in the grief of losing their mother so young.

In recent years, however, things have changed between Princes William and Harry, so much so that it is believed the pair have been in a bitter feud ever since one Meghan Markle entered the fray.

But now that the Duke of Sussex, wife Meghan and young son, Archie, have completed their drastic move to LA, it appears things are slowly mending between the princes.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight: "There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone.

"They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch."

Nicholl says in addition to the shared concern for their father's health, Harry has experienced feeling homesick for his native England and, unable to return during the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, been forced to reconnect with William over the phone.

And while the brothers are rekindling things, Nicholl says their wives are also softening toward each other.

"I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past," Nicholl said.

"The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives (and) the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes.

"I think Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to a degree, but certainly they miss Harry (being) around and part of their lives."

Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight she also suspects the royals have reunited several times via video call, most recently to celebrate Archie's first birthday.

""I am quite sure there would have been communication between the Cambridges and the Prince of Wales and I am told Harry picks up the phone regularly to his grandmother, the Queen," she said.

"They had that same call on her birthday. I'm sure there was a Zoom birthday call for Archie, too."