If you believe your partner made a ridiculous purchase during lockdown — think again.

A parenting blogger has shared a hilarious rant in a string of social media posts after his wife purchased massive plants for their bedroom.

Aussie dad Brad Kearns is known for keeping followers updated on his life with his wife Sarah and their three young sons and he did not them let down when documenting his wife's bizarre purchase.

Sharing a photo of the giant palm trees towering over their bed, he wrote: "Does anyone else's wife have an issue with getting plants that are a REASONABLE F**KING SIZE for the house?".

"I should have known when she asked me to 'help lift the plants up the stairs'. I opened the front door to not one but two f**king Jurassic-sized trees.

He was shocked when his plant-obsessed wife Sarah (pictured) arrived home with two giant palm trees. Photo / @Dadmum Instagram

"She said they were for our bedroom ... so yep while y'all sleep peacefully in your warm beds tonight apparently these plants are the only reason I can even 'breathe fresh air' in my house.

"It's getting ridiculous."

In another post, Kearns can be seen begging his wife not to buy more plants.

After sharing the light-hearted posts on Facebook, many people pointed at that the palm trees could potentially lead to a "spider habitat".

And since his wife is scared of spiders, he was forced to move the plants onto their outdoor patio downstairs.

Since his wife is scared of spiders, he was forced to move the plants onto their outdoor patio downstairs. Photo / @Dadmum Facebook

"She decided she couldn't sleep and 'we' needed to move them outside and call the pest man due to the new-found safety risk to 'us', Kearn captioned another post.

"She makes choices like a gambler with a pocket full of mortgage payments.

"Well, ladies and gentlemen. It was a hard-fought argument on my end. And on that note I present to you, my f**king balconforest."