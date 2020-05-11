How's your hair?

After our long lockdown, many Kiwis are desperate for a trim as their hair has got truly out of control.

Just ask David Seymour.

Big hair don’t care pic.twitter.com/gP4AbRsFyD — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) May 7, 2020

And he's not the only one, as many of us have been forced to let our hair grow wild, or take extreme measures to keep it under control.

Our hair may have got out of control but relief is coming soon. Photo / 123RF

With many hair salons open from Thursday, we now have a unique opportunity to preserve our lockdown haircuts for posterity.

Now the Herald wants you to share a photo of your tragic tresses and you can win a hair care package.

Maybe you want to make sure you never forget how mad your mop got, or perhaps you're secretly proud of your flowing mane?

Send us your photos and you could win a prize pack from dry shampoo specialists Batiste.

Bowl us over with your cuts, we want to surf your wild waves and catch your magnificent mullets.

Get in there NZ!