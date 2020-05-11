Clarke Gayford has revealed the sweet message that Neve sent to her mum, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, on Mother's Day.

Gayford shared a photograph of the card, inscribed with "You can fix anything mum" on Instagram, writing: "After the last few months Neve wanted her Mother's Day card to contain a bit of inspo [inspiration] for her mum this year."

Kiwis were quick to show their support for the sentiment, commenting on the post that "Neve's mum is our hero" and that is was the perfect card for "NZ's mum".

Gayford has been keeping Kiwis updated with life inside their family bubble throughout lockdown, sharing tidbits of news about how they have been coping.

He recently shared that they had to deal with an "intruder" at Premier House, asking for help in identifying the invader.

"Had a significant security breach at Prem House last night. Made it past DPS and upstairs," he wrote.

It was a spider.

Had a significant security breach at Prem House last night. Made it past DPS and upstairs. Neve thought we'd finally got the new kitten she wants, mum was MUCH LESS IMPRESSED.

Released safely into wilderness, but seriously does anyone know what type of absolute unit this is?? pic.twitter.com/Td9QGg98cZ — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) May 7, 2020

While Neve was momentarily excited, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was not as impressed.

"Neve thought we'd finally got the new kitten she wants, mum was MUCH LESS IMPRESSED.

"Released safely into wilderness, but seriously does anyone know what type of absolute unit this is??"

Ardern has been vocal about the support she has received from her family, writing that she was "surrounded by kindness".

She revealed in a Facebook post that before she left the house for another day of guiding NZ through the coronavirus pandemic, her mum had packed her breakfast and made a cup of tea.

Left before anyone in my house was up this morning - at least so I thought. Turns out mum had got up and packed... Posted by Jacinda Ardern on Monday, 13 April 2020

"Left before anyone in my house was up this morning - at least so I thought," she wrote.

"Turns out mum had got up and packed breakfast and a cup of tea for me and left it outside my door.

"And when it's not mum making tea, it's Clarke. I am very lucky to be surrounded by kindness."