A global toilet paper shortage and panic stockpiling amid the coronavirus pandemic has been well documented over the past several months.

Somehow, the Kardashian family appears to have enough toilet paper to spare, judging by Khloe Kardashian's latest stunt.

The reality star, 35, has copped widespread criticism after toilet papering the entire exterior of her sister Kourtney's California mansion.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Kourtney, 41, posted the prank on her Instagram stories, with fans dubbing both the prank and the post "tone deaf".

Despite all the Tristan stuff, I didn’t think Khloe Kardashian would be THAT STUPID to TP her sister Kourtney’s mansion during a time where people literally are struggling to find a 6pk of toilet paper... 🤦‍♀️ #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/9ho9XBu6a5 — Reality Ashhole (@RealityAshhole) May 9, 2020

Khloe Kardashian proudly toilet papers Kourtney Kardashian’s mansion as a prank, even though there’s a worldwide shortage of toilet paper. Can this whole annoying family just go away now, please? pic.twitter.com/5yjLxzOsWc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 10, 2020

The fact that kourtney kardashian thought I’d be a smart idea to post that her house got tped by her sister. LOL like people are waiting in line for hours for toilet paper. — Jennifer Aparicio (@jcaparicio23) May 9, 2020

it angers me that the kardashians are showing off that kourtney got tp’d when there is a toilet paper shortage and people really need that and they are uselessly wasting it. wow preaching about social distancing and all this stuff is FAKE — obsession (@obession1234) May 9, 2020

It comes after their half-sister Kylie Jenner came under fire for seemingly breaking coronavirus isolation rules.

The reality star began lockdown at her home in LA – and first broke social distancing rules two weeks after California's Stay At Home order went out, according to The Sun.

Her older sister Kim Kardashian admitted that Kylie had "sneaked round" to meet her at mum Kris Jenner's Calabasas house on April 2 to do her make-up for a remote appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show.

Kylie then headed to Kris' Palm Springs home on April 14 – giving fans a guided tour of the house and incredible spare room with six beds in it via her Instagram story.

Their mother, Kris Jenner also posted a video of the prank, but it appears they have all since been removed from their Instagram stories.

The stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians are yet to comment on the backlash.