Kate Middleton has revealed her eldest child Prince George is upset with his sister Princess Charlotte.

During an interview on UK TV show This Morning, the Duchess gave a glimpse of how George is coping with homeschooling while social distancing.

"(I'm) fine, thank you. It's extraordinary," she replied when asked how she was doing during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm sure you're experiencing the same yourselves - we're … homeschooling again and George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of (his sister) Charlotte's projects."

"Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work."

She also explained that her family are now using FaceTime now more an ever to stay in touch with each other.

"We try to check in daily with family members and speak to them about the news so in some way we got a lot more contact than before, but it's hard to explain to a five and six-year-old what's going on."

Earlier this month she revealed that getting used to staying connected via Zoom calls has been a "learning curve".

"It gets a bit hectic, I'm not going to lie," she said.

"With a 2-year-old you have to take the phone away. It's quite hectic for them all to say the right thing at the right time without pressing the wrong buttons. But it's great and it's nice to keep in touch with everybody."