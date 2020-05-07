In a new video released on Instagram today, Archie's first birthday, the Duchess of Sussex is reading her son the book Duck! Rabbit! as part of Save the Children's "Save with Stories" campaign.

Relaxed in a denim shirt and shorts, with her hair pulled back in a bun and with minimal make-up on, Meghan looks every inch the relaxed mother of a small child.

READ MORE:

• Unusual detail about Meghan Markle revealed in Archie's birth certificate

• Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: Sad truth about Archie's royal life

• Queen upset over Harry and Meghan's refusal to bring Archie back to UK

• Harry and Meghan's son Archie 'well on way to walking'

It appears she may have some grey roots, and it's no surprise if she has, really; if there's anything this quarantine has highlighted for the beauty industry, it's how much we rely on our colourists.

Advertisement

Whether it's for a monthly visit to stay on top of root growth, or a full head of highlights now and again, the feel-good factor we get from a new cut or colour can make a massive impact.

But whether Meghan has grey roots or not, this picture signifies a lot about her change in beauty habits over the past year. Gone are the high-maintenance blow dries, lash extensions and her trademark eyeliner. Meghan now looks, in the best way possible, like a very ordinary mother of an unpredictable 1-year-old.

Her hair looks like it's been effortlessly pulled back in a bun without any product, with gentle flyaways around her hairline that could be something to do with postpartum hair loss that many women deal with for a year or so after having a new baby.

In a video released last week in association with the Smart Works charity, of which the Duchess of Sussex is a patron, she appeared with a similarly low-key hairstyle.

Meghan's make-up speaks volumes, too. She clearly has some concealer, a balmy pink lipstick and mascara on, but that's it. There's no nail polish on her short, neat nails, or huge amounts of blusher or bronzer on her cheeks.

This is not the high maintenance beauty look that we may have become accustomed to, rather the radiant face of a new mother joyfully reading to her son on his birthday.