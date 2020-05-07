

Hawke's Bay celebrants are eager to get weddings back up and running in alert level 2 after countless cancellations.

On Thursday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that weddings would be able to be held when and if New Zealand moves down an alert level.

Ardern said indoor and outdoor gathering will be possible with an 100-person limit, whilst continuing following space, hygiene and contact tracing guidelines.

Jo Smith, a celebrant based in Te Awanga, said her income has dropped significantly during the pandemic.

"Being a celebrant needs a lot of patience and while my income has dropped, my professional experience has taught me timing is everything," she said.

"If a couple are truly committed to one another waiting for the right time will be all the sweeter."

Smith added: "I've had weddings postponed during lockdown with couples setting a new date, mostly in 2021."

The Hastings-based celebrant has been advising couples to cancel their marriage licence and get a refund, before their three months expiry date.

Megan Bank said Hawke's Bay was fortunate the nationwide lockdown fell towards the end of the wedding season. Photo / Supplied

The Hits Broadcaster and wedding celebrant Megan Banks said the Hawke's Bay wedding industry is "close knit" and eager to get to doing what they love.

"It's devastating and very stressful for our couples because they have been planning their big day sometimes up to two years in advance," she said.

"We also have a huge number of couples come from overseas so that could have a major impact going forward as they might not be able to get married in Hawke's Bay as they had dreamt of."

Banks said the region is somewhat fortunate the nationwide lockdown fell towards the end of the bulk wedding season, despite bookings still coming in.

"I think lockdown has really made people think about their life and their future, and realising that you just don't know what's around the corner," she said.

"May and June have still become pretty busy for those couples wanting to get married soon and on a much smaller scale."

Wedding and funeral celebrants Jo Smith said she had conducted two funerals and zero weddings in alert level 3. Photo / Supplied

Smith, both a wedding and funeral celebrant, said while weddings have been put on hold, memorial services continued throughout alert level 3 – albeit on a smaller scale.

"I've done two funerals with 10 people attending during alert level 3," she said. "Physical distancing of two metres was emotionally hard on families though.

"However, saying goodbye supersede that in all respects.

"Funeral directors are well equipped and experienced to hold gatherings of up to 100 people, with social distancing at one metre apart."

Smith also added she did not predict weddings to "start to bloom again" until alert level one.

And Banks added: "Despite being in lockdown, love is still all around."