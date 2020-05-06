The royals have today sent their best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan's child Archie on his first birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to the Kensington Royal Instagram page to share a message with their nephew.

"Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!," the caption reads with a red balloon.

The picture in the Instagram post features a smiling baby Archie wrapped up in his christening gown and safely held by Meghan, who is sitting next to Prince Harry.

Kate and Prince William are on the right-hand side of the picture, while Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are located on the left-hand side.

Behind the family of three stand late Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

Meanwhile, rhe royal family shared an intimate photo featuring Meghan cradling Archie in front of Prince Philip, Prince Harry, the Queen and Ragland.

"‪Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! Archie is The Queen's eighth great-grandchild," the post reads.

Prince Charles also shared a message with a heartwarming photo of himself with his son and grandson.

"A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019," it reads.

A royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed the couple plan to treat Archie to an "organic, sugar-free cake", a splash around in their pool and a video call with the Cambridge children.

"The Queen will wish him happy birthday this week via Zoom as will the Cambridge children," she told OK! magazine.

"They haven't seen their little cousin in months so they've been looking forward to seeing how much he's grown."

Archie relocated to Los Angeles with his parents in late March, and the family-of-three is believed to be self-isolating near Hollywood.

Kate and Prince William are self-isolating with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk residence.