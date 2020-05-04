A customer's incredible act of generosity has left a restaurant owner stunned.

Texas Frog & The Bull restaurant had been closed for four weeks during the state's Covid-19 lockdown.

On Friday, they opened their doors for the first time in weeks, welcoming a number of customers in the door as they tried to salvage the business.

But one customer's welcome back gift made owner David Fernandez and his employees' day even more special.

The customer and his family, who had visited the restaurant a number of times, ordered a filet mignon, scallops, grilled steak and other items totalling US$337.

But as 18-year-old employee Josh Pikoff came out with the bill, the customer then asked him to double charge him for everything on the receipt.

Having never received such request, Pikoff asked Fernandez to come to the table to help.

"He said charge me double for everything and I asked, 'Are you sure?' Fernandez recalled. "He said, 'yes'," Fernandez told CNN.

While Fernandez was overjoyed, the customer's generosity hadn't ended there.

After Pikoff upated the customer's bill, the man then added a US$300 for Pikoff and another US$1000 "for the house", with his bill coming to a total of US$2029.

A restaurant owned was left 'wowed' by a customer's generous act. Photo / Supplied

Pikoff told CNN the customer's kind act left him shocked but grateful.

"I was really shocked at first because I didn't understand why he was giving it to me," Pikoff said.

"But he said that he was extremely grateful that we were open and putting ourselves at risk to serve the community."

The extra money from the generous customer will help the restaurant get back on track with its bills, Fernandez said.

While he doesn't know who the customer is, Fernandez said he recognised his face and will make sure he is well looked after the next time he comes in to dine.