In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, a videographer who worked with Meghan Markle on a photoshoot before she became a royal has revealed the duchess was obsessed with keeping her feet hidden.

But when you have as many photographers on you as the Duchess of Sussex does, that's not always possible.

In particular, a photo taken during Markle's time on her royal tour of New Zealand put the duchess' feet in the spotlight and had eagle-eyed fans questioning if the Hollywood-actress-turned-royal had undergone a bunion removal operation.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during the 2018 royal tour of New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

An image of Meghan's feet taken during her tour of New Zealand had fans asking if she has had surgery on her toes. Photo / Getty Images

According to the videographer, who asked to remain anonymous, during a photoshoot with Markle for a now defunct fashion and beauty site, it quickly became apparent the star "hates her feet".

Advertisement

While he says Markle acted like a "diva" and a "princess" and that her entourage imposed many rules, there was one in particular that raised eyebrows among the videographer's team: no one was to shoot Markle's feet.

READ MORE:

• Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's two-word takedown of Queen and royal family

• New book claims to reveal 'real' Prince Harry and Meghan

• New details of Harry and Meghan's shock biography revealed

• Mystery of Meghan and Harry's final Instagram post

The videographer pointed to a particular incident with one of his staff:

"One of my team [members] is the nicest guy and he was traumatised by the end of it because she was so mean.

"He told me that at a certain point he started to shoot her feet, just taking some b-roll [supplemental footage] and I don't remember if they had told me in advance or not, but I understand she hates her feet.

"When he did that, they all looked at him like 'what the hell are you doing?' and said, 'you're done for today'."

The videographer says he told the photographer not to worry and that it was probably "the last time we will see her". But when he later learned she had started dating Prince Harry he was surprised.

"I don't think she deserves the attention. I wasn't impressed with her and I'm just surprised she charmed the guy. She came across as very insecure and spoiled," he said.