A woman has taken to Reddit to share the reasons she is glad she met the woman her boyfriend was cheating on her with.

Posting to Reddit, the woman revealed how meeting the other woman changed her life forever.

After going through her partner's messages and finding the woman on social media, the two met up in person.

"I was just curious to see why would my boyfriend change a doctor for a hostess and I saw why. She was an absolute sweet person, gorgeous face and body," she wrote on Reddit.

"She was not just a hostess, in fact she moved to USA by herself and started her life from zero, went to school, got a degree, is opening her own business,etc..."

"She was so powerful, the way she talked about her, me, other women. I loved that girl."

Taken by the woman's personality, she decided to tell her she was going to break up with her boyfriend, leaving the other woman free to pursue a relationship with him.

The woman's reaction shocked her.

"She said, 'no person who cannot control themselves and has no self-discipline can be in my circle, let alone be my boyfriend'," she recalled.

"One final thing she said was this 'I know this sounds harsh but I think every single person who gives a cheater a second chance is weak. That person does not love himself/herself, he/she is ready to go through unlimited pain and trauma for a person that did not think about her/him when he/she arranged everything to spend time with someone else.

"I cannot tell you how much she inspired me to love my single life, because she was really enjoying it," the woman added in her post.

"She opened my eyes, she told me to enjoy sleeping alone in the bed and having the peace because one day I'll find my real man, have kids and dream about those days.

"She knows what it feels like to be with a real man and will not settle for anything less because she absolutely has no problem being single."

"Don't give cheaters second chance, they don't deserve us," the Reddit user added.