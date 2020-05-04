Changing your sheets has got to be one of life's most arduous tasks.

While we can all agree there's no better feeling than fresh linen, getting the job done is a challenging task – especially getting the duvet into the cover.

So what is the easiest method to get your quilt inside without any annoying lumps? It's a question even talk show queen Oprah Winfrey wants to know the answer to after she turned to her 18.5 million followers to ask what the best method was.

"Anyone else find it challenging getting a duvet inside a cover?" the 66-year-old captioned a video of her battling with a fluffy duvet and a crisp white cover.

"There must be a method I'm missing," she continued, adding the hashtag #changinglinens".

The clip of such a huge mega star battling with an everyday household chore has clearly resonated with many, as it has been viewed almost three million times, with many offering advice on the matter.

"I take two corners put them on the inside of the duvet cover grab those corners and then I stand on the bed and I let it fall over the duvet," one said.

"You have to turn the duvet cover it inside out and tie then pull over," another added.

Another said: "Lay down flat the duvet. Pull the cover over it similar to a pillow case."

While no one could agree on the one foolproof method Oprah was searching for, concluding your tactic comes down to preference, many fans agreed it was the worst job.

"It's exhausting! Always giving it the shake down to even it out ..." one commented.

"This a whole workout on its own," another laughed.

Others said they knew the "struggle" all too well.

Some shared a Martha Stewart stuff and roll technique. Photo / Martha Stewart Facebook

Others tagged Martha Stewart, a well known domestic lifestyle guru, and begged her to "help Oprah out".

Stewart has previously shared her preferred method for getting a duvet on easily and it's so simple, it's definitely one to check out if you battle with the job as Oprah does.

How to put a duvet cover on

– Lay the cover on the bed inside out, opening at the foot of bed

– Put your duvet on top

– Roll both layers, top to bottom

– Invert opening around each end

– Close your opening, sealing duvet inside

– Unroll and fluff