Princess Charlotte already has her dad William wrapped around her little finger, and now she's winning the hearts of local residents as she turns five tomorrow.

Kensington Palace released new pictures of the princess ahead of her birthday as she helped her parents deliver home-made pasta to isolated Norfolk citizens earlier this week, reports the Daily Mail.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday.

"The photographs were taken in April by the duchess on the Sandringham estate, where the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners."

Charlotte helped her brother and parents make pasta for people in need. Photo / Instagram

The photos were taken by Kate herself between home schooling sessions at Anmer Hall, the family's Norfolk home on the Queen's estate at Sandringham.

The whole family was seen helping out with a meal delivery initative started by the Queen's staff, who have been preparing and delivering meals for pensioners during lockdown.

The scheme has been running for five weeks, with around 1,000 meals delivered in just the first week.

Charlotte and George helped their parents deliver meals to pensioners in lockdown. Photo / Instagram

The Cambridges got their cooking skills on and whipped up some homemade pasta to add to the food parcels. Sources say all the children, including two-year-old Louis, got involved.

The next day they all helped to load bags of fresh produce into a van for the delivery. William, Kate, Charlotte and George are said to have driven around the area for over two hours delivering the food.

Princess Charlotte is turning five tomorrow. Photo / Instagram

One photo even shows Charlotte knocking on an elderly resident's door to deliver the meals.

A local said "They got drenched as it was pouring with the rain but I think they just wanted to do their bit."

William and Kate recently opened up about how difficult it has been as parents to explain the lockdown to their young children.