The Dalgona coffee trend has taken the internet by storm after first appearing on TikTok - but here's a twist for the adults.

You can now make the whipped coffee treat with a boozy twist, as a spirits and cocktail specialist Lucy Morton has shared her recipe for a whipped espresso martini on Metro.uk.

You'll need cognac, such as Courvoisier, so have a rummage through your alcohol cabinet to see what you have on hand.

You can use a cocktail shaker but if you don't have one at home, you can use a protein shaker in a pinch.

To make a Dalgona espresso martini:

2 tbsp instant coffee

2 tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp hot water

50ml milk (oat or almond milk will work if you want to make a dairy-free version)

50ml Courvoisier VSOP or other cognac

25ml vanilla/caramel/butterscotch syrup OR 12.5ml vanilla essence and 12.5ml sugar syrup

Ice

Electric or hand whisk

Cocktail shaker or protein shaker

1. Whisk the coffee, sugar and water together until light brown and peaks form when removing whisk.

2. In cocktail shaker, add the 25ml vanilla/caramel/butterscotch syrup OR 12.5ml vanilla essence and 12.5ml sugar syrup together with the milk and Courvoisier VSOP.

3. Shake with ice, strain into chilled martini glass. Spoon over Dalgona mixture and top with coffee or chocolate. Cheers!