A Kazakhstan woman reportedly fell to her death on Sunday after she posed for a cliffside photo to celebrate the end of a local Covid-19 lockdown.

Olesia Suspitsina, 31, and her friend went on a much-awaited hike in Anatyla's picturesque Duden Park after weeks of adhering to lockdown restrictions, according to Sputnik Turkey.

During the hike, Suspitsina climbed over a safety barrier before asking her friend to take a photo of her standing on the cliff's edge with majestic waterfalls in the background, News 1 reports.

However, her celebratory picture ended fatally, when she slipped on some grass and fell 35 metres down a cliff.

"We came to the park in the evening, we drank wine," explained the unnamed friend to News1.

"Then we were talking to a friend with a video. When Olesia was talking on video, she asked me to take a picture of herself."

Her friend immediately called authorities, who later located Suspitsina's body in the water.

Her body was taken to Antalya Forensic Medicine Institute's morgue where authorities ruled the death an accident, reported the victim's relatives.

Suspitsina, who had worked as a tour guide for five years in the region, previously wrote in an Instagram post: "I will always admire the beauty of the Turkish nature. This is my paradise."

A mourning relative Yury told Kazakh media: "Olesya was a smart and cheerful person. She set goals and made them happen."

Olesia Suspitsina worked as a tour guide in Antalya for five years. Photo / Facebook

Numerous friends express their pain and deepest condolences to Olesya's family on social media.

Her close friend Olga Kravchuk said: "Olesya always loved the sea and dreamed of living in Turkey. She made her dream come true.

"More than anything she loved the feeling of freedom.

"This is an irreparable loss. My heart is broken."

Suspitsina's body will be taken from Turkey to Kazakhstan on Saturday, where she will be buried in her native city of Kostanay.