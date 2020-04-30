The Duke of Sussex has told friends he "cannot believe" what has happened in recent months and that he misses the Army, the Daily Telegraph has learned.

The Duke has confided in pals that he misses the camaraderie of life in the armed forces - where he was known as "Captain Wales" - having been stripped of his military appointments following the Sussexes' split from the Royal family on March 31.

READ MORE:

• Prince Harry records message for Thomas the Tank Engine

• Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ignore royal patronages in virus crisis

• 'Off limits': Prince Harry issues strict post-royal rule to new agent

• Prince Harry's new LA life 'challenging', reveals friend Jane Goodall

After the couple announced they were stepping down as senior royals in January, the Duke was forced to relinquish his roles as Captain General in the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant at RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving in the Royal Navy.

Advertisement

In a sharply worded statement reflecting on what had been agreed with the Queen, the couple pointed out that the Duke retained "the rank of Major", insisting he would "continue his unwavering support to the military community in a non-official capacity".

They are now living in Los Angeles with their son Archie, who turns 1 on May 6.

A well-placed source revealed: "Harry has told friends he is really missing the Army as well his military appointments. He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces.

Prince Harry races out from the tent to scramble his Apache with fellow pilots in 2013. Photo / Getty Images

"He has been telling friends that he still can't believe this has happened. He can't believe his life has been turned upside down.

"He was in a happy place when he was serving in the Army, then he met Meghan and since then life has been great. But I don't think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did."

Stressing that the Duke, 35, does not blame his wife for wanting to return to her native America, the source added: "Of course he doesn't blame Meghan. There is just a sense that he might have been better protected if he was still in the Army."

In March 2015, Kensington Palace announced that the Duke would leave the armed forces in June of that year after a 10-year military career which saw him serve two tours of Afghanistan.

In the statement announcing that he was looking forward to a "new chapter" in his life, the Duke admitted that he was at a "crossroads" and quitting the Army had been a "really tough decision".

Advertisement

He had previously spoken about Army life being "as normal as it's going to get", adding: "I'm one of the guys. I don't get treated any differently."

The decision came after he launched the Invictus Games in 2014 to much acclaim, giving wounded, injured or sick armed forces personnel the opportunity to take part in a Paralympic-style tournament.

Reflecting on his Army career, the Duke said: "The experiences I have had over the last 10 years will stay with me for the rest of my life. For that I will always be hugely grateful."

A spokesman for the Duke declined to comment.