A Grey Lynn fish and chip shop has come to a teen's aid after he ordered a McDonald's McChicken burger via Uber Eats, only for it to arrive with just the buns.

Tereza Luzki's 15-year-old son had decided to treat himself to the popular takeaway after the country came out of level four Covid-19 lockdown.

The teen was eager to eat after his meal was dropped off but when he opened the bag, all that was in the burger box was two buns and no fillings, the family claims.

Luzki's mother Tereza told the Herald her son was stunned.

Advertisement

"It's bizarre, who would send a burger without the chicken? I could understand if they got the order wrong, but this one had nothing in it," she said.

Tereza's son was looking forward to his McChicken. Then this arrived. Photo / Supplied

"We never usually order McDonald's but because of the lockdown situation my son thought he'd treat himself. He ordered it through Uber Eats. I know it's not their fault as the bag was already sealed. When he opened the bag he said 'Hey mum! There's no burger inside. Just the buns'."

A Grey Lynn fish and chip shop has come to a teen's dinner rescue after he ordered a McDonald's McChicken burger via Uber Eats, only for it to arrive with just the buns.

Unsatisfied at what was delivered, Tereza's boy went down to the Fish and Chippery on Richmond Rd to order his chicken burger and chips while she vented her frustration on social media.

The Fish and Chippery had caught wind of Tereza's son's plight, and refused to let him pay for his meal, instead offering it to the 15-year-old for free.

Tereza said it was such a lovely and kind act, especially with local business struggling.

"We went to pay and the owner said no, the child won't be without food for dinner and gave the order for free. They gave my son a chicken burger and chips and refused to take any payment.

"They must have heard about what had happened on our community Facebook page.

"I usually do, but after this I'll buy local. My friends and family all said to support our local businesses.

Advertisement

"It was so lovely what the Fish and Chippery did for my son. We live in such a great community where everyone helps each other out."

Kiwis across the country rejoice online as their favourite fast food reopens.

Tereza told the Herald she laid a complaint the same night, and the following day received a response from McDonald's apologising for the error.

The Grey Lynn mum said McDonald's informed her they will look into the matter and respond within seven working days.

McDonald's has been so popular around the country, more than 300,000 were sold on its first day back.

The demand has been so been so large, McDonald's issued a statement revealing some stores around the country had run out of lettuce, meaning its Big Mac and Quarter Pounder burgers would be sold without the vegetable.

"Due to demand, some of our stores have temporarily run out of lettuce. Our suppliers and delivery trucks are working hard to restock restaurants," the post said.

"You can still order your favourites, but for those stores that have run out they will be made without lettuce. Thank you for your understanding."

In Rotorua, all three McDonald's branches have been forced to close until 9pm this evening after being "eaten out of stock".

Meanwhile, Invercargill locals will have to wait for their chicken fix after popular demand saw two of the town's KFC stores run out of chicken.

KFC Invercargill South and KFC Invercargill Dee St are not expected to open until 10am on Saturday, with customers facing a two-day wait to get their hands on the popular fast food.

A KFC spokesperson said two of the town's stores were unable to open due to "unprecedented demand" for chicken.