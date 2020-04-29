A 101-year-old who dodged the deadly 1918 Spanish flu and knocked out cancer has now beaten Covid-19.

New York woman Angelina Friedman tested positive for Covid-19 last month, but has already beaten the illness that has killed more than 217,000 around the world.

After successfully overcoming three major medical hurdles in her life, Friedman's DNA has been described as superhuman.

Following her Covid-19 battle, the 101-year-old's family say they weren't surprised in the slightest that she overcame the illness.

101-year-old Angelina Friedman, who dodged the deadly 1918 Spanish flu and knocked out cancer has now beaten Covid-19. Photo / North Westchester Restorative Therapy & Nursing Center

"She is not human," her daughter, Joanne Merola, said. "She has superhuman DNA."

"My mother is a survivor. She survived miscarriages, internal bleeding, and cancer."

The daughter of Italian immigrants, Friedman was born aboard a ship bound for America in 1918, while the Spanish flu was raging — and emerged unscathed.

Following Friedman's Covid-19 recovery, she's returned to her rest home but hasn't been able to see her daughter because of a back injury.

Since Friedman is nearly deaf, they haven't been able to speak on the phone.

Merola can't wait to see her mother again, and says she could potentially outlive her children.

"If my mother could see this, I'd say, 'Keep going, Ma,'" Merola said. "'You're going to outlive us all.'"