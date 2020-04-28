Social media star Jordan Watson aka How To Dad has called in the big guns for his latest effort, recruiting infomercial queen Suzanne Paul to help him teach Kiwis How To Dinner.

Watson, who has built up a huge following online with his hilarious parenting and lifestyle tips, has launched the web series to promote the Hello Fresh range of meal boxes and teamed up with Paul to help improve his infomercial game.

More episodes will feature a slew of other Kiwi stars.

Paul says she's not the most obvious fit as it's well known she's no cook or foodie and used to survive on a diet of toast and takeaways.

Advertisement

"I don't like the whole palaver of thinking about food, from grocery shopping to actually planning what to eat and then having to set about making it," she said.

"I always bought way too much food and would buy things I had no idea how to cook. I made polenta that you could have used as a doorstop," she added.

"Jordan was hilarious, my role was to get him to sparkle and shine and try to get him to hold things up properly for the camera, I'd often say to him 'don't just wave that willy nilly hold it up for the camera'".

Watson said he hopes the series helps promote home cooking: "I hope that it will open people's eyes to just how simple making good, tasty dinners can be and that it helps people channel their inner home cook."

And he noted Paul had plenty of tips to share and a unique presenting style.

"Suzanne is all about the smile. It's hard for a guy like me as I'm usually pretty dead-pan. I don't know where she gets her energy from but I want a fresh batch of it delivered to my door. She is an absolute pro and so funny, a Kiwi icon to this day," he said.

Kiwis can watch the series on How to Dad and Suzanne Paul's social media accounts.

You can also find it, alongside thousands of recipes, on the Eat Well website.