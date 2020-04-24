If you've been peeling carrots from the base to the point, you're not alone - but you are doing it wrong.

A video demonstration has emerged showing a much faster and efficient way of using the vegetable peeler, and it's taken the internet by storm.

The tutorial was shared on Reddit and shows a man visibly stunned by the 'life-changing' hack of peeling a carrot using both sides of the blade.

After running the peeler down the carrot from the base to the tip, instead of repeating this action, he slightly rotates the vegetable and peels back up.

Advertisement

'Oh my God, I just figured out how to use this... Who knew?' said the flabbergasted man.

Hundreds of Reddit users also said they were shocked by the technique, and many admitted they never realised their peeler had both sides of the blade.

A man has discovered a simple way to peel carrots in just seconds. Photo / Twitter

Others said they just assumed the double blades on the peelers were designed for left-handed people to use.

"That's it, I am done, I quit. I am too old to find out I have been doing things wrong all my life," wrote one person.

"I've been through gastronomy college and neither I or any or my professional chef teachers knew that," admitted another.