William and Kate have stepped out with their three children to show their support for frontline health workers.

Yesterday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge clapped outside their home with George, Charlotte and birthday boy Louis.

Their tribute to those on the frontline against coronavirus was featured on BBC's broadcast of a Big Night In.

Earlier in the episode Prince William also appeared in a comedy sketch with UK TV legend Stephen Fry, who reprised his iconic Blackadder character Lord Melchett.

In the skit, "Melchett" was getting uptight waiting for an important guest - at which point William tuned in on a Zoom call in a modern send-up of the classic comedy series.

When "Melchett" offered the prince Netflix recommendations such as Tiger King, William admitted he "tends to avoid shows about royalty.

Fry then gave him a 40-second warning to get his family together for the Clap for Carers before the Prince joked: "Let me see if I can find my socks. And shoes. And trousers."

He and his family then stepped outside their house to lead the applause – joined by millions around the UK who stood in the streets on doorsteps and on their balconies.

