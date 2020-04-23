Fans tuning into Trinny Woodall's Facebook page hoping for a makeup tutorial got more than they bargained for.

During her Facebook livestream, the TV presenter was midway through offering up skincare tips when her boyfriend Charles Saatchi wandered into the bathroom.

While she was explaining the benefits of her favourite Estée Lauder serum and $850 LED face mask, viewers were distracted Saatchi accidentally stepped into frame in the nude.

"I'm unsure if she knew he was in camera shot but after he walked past she put her hand up to hide that side of the bathroom," one user commented, as another joked: "Can never unsee Charles Saatchi's naked behind."

Can never unsee Charles Saatchi's naked behind. — Francesca Pearce (@FrancescaPear) April 23, 2020

The video has since been taken down from Woodall's page, and when approached by The Sun, she declined to comment.

The TV presenter is no stranger to an on-air blunder.

In an interview on The Sunday Project last year, Woodall left the panel speechless after dropping the C-bomb on-air.

Speaking of her former What Not to Wear co-host Susannah Constantine, Woodall said the pair were still great friends who always "call each other rude names — like c-u-*-* …".

The hosts were visibly shocked, and Woodall also appeared mortified, going on to explain she had meant to leave out a few letters.