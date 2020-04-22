A TikTok user has gone viral after going to extreme lengths to discredit a woman who tried to blame the state of her hair roots on the "stay at home" order in place in Michigan.

A woman interviewed while she was protesting the "stay at home" order says she wants the state to lift it because she can't get to the hairdresser to dye her hair.

A TikTok user spotted the woman's interview and decided to investigate further.

She measured the length of the growth showing on the woman's head, then looked into how fast hair grows.

Advertisement

LMAO



I love the internet 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/yiOh4kuqzz — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) April 22, 2020

Armed with the knowledge that Michigan had only been under the "stay at home" order for 28 days when the woman was interviewed, the TikTok user concluded the woman has not been to the hairdresser since October last year.

The woman's explanation on TikTok has been shared widely across social media, with people sharing her doubts about the protester's claims.

Protesters have filled streets across multiple states in the US, demanding local government allow reopening of businesses in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.