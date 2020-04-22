The UK government has launched a series of deliberately bizarre, erroneous ads encouraging Britons to stay at home - and the mastermind behind them is New Zealander Ben Guerin.

Co-founder of creative and digital agency, Topham Guerin, the Kiwi has been recruited by 10 Downing Street to produce a campaign intended to be mocked and shared online - and in doing so spread the message to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sean Topham and Ben Guerin have been recruited for UK political campaigns. Photo / tophamguerin.com

The series includes an ad where two women are sat on a couch sharing a bowl of food - with a hand that clearly belongs to someone else reaching out from between the couch cushions.

Can you see something strange about this image? Photo / Twitter

Despite being called out online, it remains prominent on the 10 Downing Street Twitter account.

According to the Daily Mail, a "No 10 insider" has shared: "One of the key aims is to get it shared and talked about as much as possible. The engagement is good even if it's over something like the hand being in a weird position."

Twitter users were quick to mock and share the ad. Photo / Twitter

The ad received 201 retweets. Photo / Twitter

Another of Guerin's ads features a pie with the words "stay home" baked into its crust and a doormat that reads "not welcome".

Keep the family entertained this weekend by trying some home baking. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9srZAnjqwk — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 18, 2020

The Daily Mail reports Guerin was hired after his work with partner Sean Topham on a successful general election campaign for the Conservatives.

And the pair also worked for Australia's Liberal Party, whose leader Scott Morrison made a surprise win earlier this year.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



