A Waikato couple are celebrating a wedding anniversary that has stretched longer than the time some people are able to live; and for that they credit love, forgiveness and patience.

Roy and Joan Suisted today notched up 70 years of wedded bliss; a feat Joan added wouldn't be complete without their lifelong Christian faith.

They kicked off celebrations by reading letters and cards from not only the Queen, but also Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

"If you live long enough it just happens," Joan laughed. "But it was very nice. It's lovely."

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: One new virus death, six additional cases, PM gives update on level 3

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern's former school Morrinsville College warns parents to keep kids at home

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Infected Wanaka couple urge Kiwis to stay home

• Covid 19 coronavirus: US man who dismissed coronavirus as 'political ploy' dies from virus

Despite their ages, Roy, 97, and Joan, 89, they were dab hands at technology and enjoyed a morning catching up with family from around New Zealand and Australia over Zoom calls due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The fiercely independent, former farming couple, moved into the Te Awa Lifecare Retirement Village in Cambridge in May last year.

The couple's oldest daughter, Lorraine, 68, said up until then, her mother had looked after them at their family home.

But the couple said they had been fortunate to be in the village, especially during lockdown.

"We know it's for our good and we are managing, they're doing everything they can for us," Joan said.

Roy added that they were being treated better in their rest home than others they knew living by themselves who were "finding it very hard".

Roy and Jean Suisted and their five children pictured in 1960. Photo / Supplied

The couple first met when Joan was still a baby in the pram; Roy remembers as he was about 8 years old at the time.

Advertisement

A few years went on at Sunday School and Joan recalled her mother warning her about "Roy Suisted".

"[Mum] warned me to keep away from Roy Suisted and those rough boys who would probably knock me over and that's because I was a lot younger.

"I think he was probably about 11 and I was only 3 or 4."

However, as she got older, her mother softened about her stance on Roy.



"There was no problem when he came courting though. They thought he was a very nice boy."

Roy and Jean Suisted pictured on their wedding day on April 22, 1950. Photo / Supplied

"Yes I've been very blessed being with Joan all of 70 years plus watching her grow up from a child," Roy added.

Together they have five children of their own, Lorraine, John, Gill, Murray and Rose; three of whom are born a day apart - September 4, 5 and 6. The other two children were born in June.

They also have 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

As for what the secret was for 70 years of marriage, Joan said staying alive was a big help.

"One of the reasons that we got here is that we're still alive and that's amazing too, actually. We've both had major operations at times. It's amazing.

"I think God just wants us to be here and he's kept us here because we can obviously do something he wants us to do and that's it and we're happy just to be here."

When asked what it was about Roy, she said he was always "very kind and loving and considerate".

"We don't always see eye to eye because we're both quite strong personalities, but we know how to get around these problems. I love him and I'm pretty sure he loves me."

Roy's advice for younger couples wanting to make their marriage last was "just to love each other and agree with each other where they can".

Roy and Jean on their 60th wedding anniversary. Photo / Supplied

"And when they have a difference, don't make too big a thing out of it. We've just enjoyed each other's company for these 25,568 days."

As for a favourite meal, Roy said they were always lovely, "there was always potato and some meat".

"There was always a nice treat to follow. She fed me well."

Getting through 70 years had involved a lot of love, forgiveness, patience, as well as their strong faith.

"We're both Christians and that makes a big difference because we can pray together as well as work together and that, I think, is the bedrock for us and something that I would hate to be without, my faith in God, and the way he has cared for us."

Oldest daughter, Lorraine Warrington, 68, said her parents took their vows seriously.

"Mum always promised Dad's father that she would look after Dad all his life.

"He hadn't had particularly good health when he was younger and she took that commitment really seriously and she has looked after him.

"I think they both have just strong determination. Dad just adores Mum and the family and there's just that mutual love and respect."

She believed her parents were the Herald's longest subscribers, having always received the paper since she had been alive at least and still reading it daily at Te Awa.

Te Awa Lifecare general manager Mandy Hudson admired the couple because they were always positive and gave everything a go.

Clinical manager Shirley Warrington added that she had been impressed by Joan's avid use and ability with technology, especially during the lockdown, by organising Bible study groups for residents twice a week, typing up each session on her computer.