The next time you're sizing up chicken in the supermarket or wondering which coconut yoghurt really is worth forking out for, you'll do well to refer to the list of 2020's Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards Champions.

A panel of 25 judges and eight stewards had the enviable task of sampling 225 entries from around New Zealand to find the country's standout food products.

From ice cream, yoghurt and spreads to chicken, seafood, and 2020's answer to kombucha, here are the best New Zealand products your pantry can be stocked with.

Ice cream: Pure NZ Ice Cream, Boysenberry

Nelson boysenberries are part of the secret to this ice cream's success. Photo / Supplied

The judges warn this ice cream is "difficult to resist". With boysenberries sourced from Nelson, the ice cream is also gluten- and peanut-free.

Awarded: Emerson's Dairy Champion.



Chicken: Bostock Brothers chicken range

Bostock chicken is organically raised in the Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

From happy hens raised organically on a former apple orchard in Hawke's Bay, brothers Ben and George Bostock have developed a line of chicken products deemed outstanding on the New Zealand market.

Taking home the Supreme Champion award for their organic whole chickens, the Bostocks were also awarded the Giesen Wines Paddock Champion and won gold for their Bostock chicken thighs and breasts.

According to the judges, the Bostock Brothers' chicken is "outstanding" in flavour and "succulent and delicious."

Awarded: Supreme Champion, Giesen Wines Paddock Champion and two gold medals



Drink it: Forage & Ferment Wild Kefir

Move over kombucha. Photo / Supplied

With more probiotic properties than kombucha, Forage & Ferment Wild Kefir, Ginger Root, might just be the hot new drink for 2020. Created by Kelli Walker, Wild Kefir is a crisp drink with a light spritz that judges agree is worth adding to your shopping trolley.

Awarded: Label & Litho Drink Champion



Good meat: Zaroa Pohutukawa Smoked & Sous Vide Cooked Angus Beef Brisket

Wilhelm Zabern is an Austrian Master of Meat who has lived in New Zealand for 30 years. Last year he launched Zaroa, a family-owned business producing speciality meat products.

In particular, Zaroa's Pohutukawa smoked & sous vide Angus beef brisket was "loved" by judges for its smoky flavours.

Awarded: Outstanding Free-From Champion.



Best for breakfast: Blue Frog Manuka Honey & Hemp Heart Probiotic Porridge

Worth reaching past a bag of oats for. Photo / Supplied

With the luxury of being able to cook weekend-style breakfasts every day during lockdown coming to an end, you needn't look any further than a quick and delicious bowl of porridge.

Blue Frog's Probiotic Porridge has been praised as an outstanding example of "reinventing" a Kiwi breakfast staple with local ingredients.

Described by judges as "porridge with attitude and panache!" it sounds like it's well worth reaching past a standard bag of oats for.

Awarded: FMCG Business New Product Champion



Seafood: AHIA Freshly Smoked Kahawai Manuka Honey

Ngati Porou's "beautifully moist" kahawai product. Photo / Supplied

Described as "beautifully moist ... moreish ... a good honest Kiwi fish celebrated and treated with love", by judges, AHIA kahawai is produced in Gisborne by Ngati Porou.

The kahawai product is said to be a reflection of the company's environmental focus and a move away from bulk-processing and on to creating diverse products from sustainable species.

Awarded: Seafood NZ Water Champion



Spreads: Fix & Fogg Everything Butter

Breakfast spread heroes Fix & Fogg's Everything Butter really is "everything". Photo / Supplied

Already a favourite among peanut butter aficionados, Wellington-based Fix & Fogg has been awarded for their "Everything Butter", an easy to spread blend of hemp, chia, sesame, sunflower, flax seeds and pumpkin seeds with peanuts and almonds.

According to the judges, the combo is a step up from other spreads and butters.

Awarded: Farro Earth Champion



Something sweet: Foundry Chocolate

The ultimate indulgence for discerning chocolate fans. Photo / Supplied

The name Foundry Chocolate may be ringing a sweet bell for you - that's because it was also named the Supreme Winner at the recent NZ Chocolate Awards.

Created in the spring of 2018 by husband and wife team David and Janelle Herrick, what makes this product special is its focus on being a bean-to-bar chocolate.

Using only two ingredients, single-origin cacao beans and organic sugar, the Herricks have created an exceptional sweet treat.

Awarded: Freshco.nz New Business Champion.



Yoghurt: Raglan Food Co.

Good luck trying to stop at 'just a spoonful' of this coconut yoghurt. Photo / Supplied

Best known for its drool-worthy jars of coconut yoghurt, Raglan Food Co has been named the Outstanding Sustainability Champion.

The judges credited the company with "fantastic work across the board" noting their waste reduction techniques, sustainable packaging, organics and community initiatives were all impressive.

They also received silver medals for their boysenberry coconut yoghurt, as well as their blackcurrant & vanilla gourmet yoghurt.

Awarded: Outstanding Sustainability Champion.



A special accolade: Clevedon Herbs and Produce

Recognised for their 15-year-journey in developing fresh herb and vegetable boxes, the judges gave the Tregidga family top marks for their commitment to sustainability through social and environmental practices.

Awarded: NZ Life & Leisure Spirit of New Zealand Award.