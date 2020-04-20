A music teacher has created a "song" to express her feelings about moving into online learning - and it's already a global hit.

The song, which has been shared widely across social media worldwide, was first posted by the teacher on TikTok earlier this month.

"I've found that one of the best ways that I can process the whole transition to online learning and teaching is to write a song," she says in the video.

"So I wrote a song. I'd like to share that with you guys now."

The teacher, named Liz, then grabs her ukulele and begins to play.

One of the most beautifully authentic things I’ve ever heard. pic.twitter.com/VZhNeGvb6w — Trey Callaway (@TreyCallaway) April 17, 2020

It's safe to say a lot of parents, students, and teachers now having to come to terms with distance learning around the world can very much relate to the feeling the song conveys.

