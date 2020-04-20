A man's dancing video has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after viewers spotted something "creepy" lurking in the background of his home.

TikTok user Reubix_Cube posted the video of himself busting some moves to Doja Cat's Say So while he says he was home alone.

But social media users watching the clip, which was filmed in a lounge room where stairs leading to the next floor were visible, spotted something sinister happening in the background while he danced away seemingly unaware, news.com.au reports.

Commenters pointed out a dark shadow that appears momentarily at the top of the stairs, describing it as looking like someone "poking their head" around the corner.

"That's someone literally poking their head TO LOOK AT YOU," one wrote.

"There's literally something behind you," another said.

A TikTok user posted this video of himself dancing which quickly went viral. Picture: TikTok / @reubix_cube

"Did y'all see that in the background?" someone else asked, adding a scared face emoji.

Others described having "chills" from watching the footage, labelling the dark figure "creepy" and pointing out it may well have been an "intruder".

The original video has racked up over 1.7 million views, while a follow-up video of Reu – the name he signs off with on his posts – reacting to the "creepy" shadow has over 6.2 million views.

However, not everyone was convinced the video was genuine, suggesting it was staged deliberately to go viral on the platform.

People spotted a 'creepy' figure on the stairs behind him. Photo / TikTok / @reubix_cube

"Obviously this is planned, the caption says 'I was home alone,' (he) wanted us to know," one person scoffed.

Another agreed, saying his caption was "suspicious".

In a follow up, Reu has denied the video was "staged", calling some of the negative comments "feral".

He also thanked people for being concerned about him, saying he felt "stomach sick" and was struggling to sleep.

It seems he's no closer to finding out what was at the top of his stairs, explaining he lived with relatives who were not home at the time and they had no pets.