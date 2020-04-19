For Stephanie Pyatt and Judas Goodman, lockdown began in the most exciting possible way: they had just found out they are going to be parents again.

The couple kept the news within their bubble for a little while before deciding on how they'd announce it to the world.

Stephanie had seen some people in the US doing lockdown-themed shoots and decided to create her own, as a memento of what the world is going through right now.

On Good Friday, wearing matching grey hoodies, the Silverdale couple, along with their six-year-old son Cooper, walked up to Hibiscus Coast Highway and staged their pregnancy announcement, complete with face masks, gloves, prints of Stephanie's first scan and the due date written on a roll of toilet paper.

Advertisement

Extended family and friends, who can't celebrate the good news with the couple, loved the idea and the photos have been shared widely amongst them.

The family is not letting lockdown stop them celebrating the big news. Photo / Supplied

"We did it on Good Friday, when there was not one car around. Everyone thought it was really cool," Stephanie, now 12-weeks pregnant, told the Herald.

The young mum says being pregnant in lockdown has not been fun.

"Lockdown started off exciting and turned serious and scary very quickly," she said.

"I had my scan and unfortunately my fiancé wasn't allowed in the room, I had to FaceTime him as he waited in the car," she recalls.

"He was a bit upset. I had to go in with gloves and a mask and they even wiped the pen I used to sign all the documents."

Stephanie Pyatt and her fiancé Judas Goodman, with their son Cooper. Photo / Supplied

For her fiancé, Judas Goodman, the experience was far from ideal, but the couple understand it was necessary to keep everyone safe.

Stephanie got photos and video of the scan, loaded them on to her iPad and put it on the washing basket for Judas, in yet another way of attempting to ease the pain of the lockdown measures.

Advertisement

She is hopeful that Judas might be able to join her for her next scan but says keeping everyone safe is her main priority.

Six-year-old Cooper is beyond excited about having a younger sibling and his proud mum says he is handling lockdown like a champ.

"He needs a bit of brain stimulation but he is handling it really well," she says.

Judas is a floorer and has not been able to work since the restrictions went into place. Stephanie works as a property manager and can do some work from home.

Because of her pregnancy, she will keep Cooper home even after schools reopen.

"Whatever it takes to keep people safe. We'd rather lose a bit of money than lose loved ones."

Stephanie says that although the idea of a big Baby Shower sounds nice, the couple know it's unlikely they will be able to hug their family in Australia for a while.

They are thrilled that the family is growing and are not letting lockdown bring their excitement down: the gender reveal might have to be livestreamed, but nothing can stop them celebrating their happy news — from the safety of their expanding bubble.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



‌