Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted out and about in LA delivering food parcels to those in need.

The Daily Mail reports that the Duke and Duchess delivered food packages on behalf of the LA-based nonprofit, Project Angel Food.

The two were spotted out in West Hollywood delivering food parcels while wearing face protection, with Prince Harry wearing a bandanna and Meghan Markle wearing what appeared to be a surgical mask. They also wore a single glove on their right hand.

Meghan and Harry reportedly spent two days volunteering with the non-profit this week. The organisation cooks and deliver meals to people with critical illnesses who are at a greater risk of contracting Covid-19.

Those who interacted with the couple told the Daily Mail they made no fuss and delivered the food without introducing themselves.

Project Angel Food's executive director, Richard Ayoub, told People magazine the couple kept a low-profile throughout their work with the non-profit.

"They were extremely down to earth and genuinely interested in every single person they met," he said.

"They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients — they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation. Their goal was really to just honor our chefs and staff and volunteers by being of service.

"What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It's just beautiful," he added.

"There's obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them. They both are individuals who want to know about others.

"Our clients are clients who are often forgotten. They really wanted to go visit these people. They wanted to see them and talk to them and hopefully put a smile on their faces."

The couple moved to LA from Vancouver Island last month.