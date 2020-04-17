A 20-year-old Bangladesh woman who gave birth to her first child ended up having twins a month later.

Arifa Sultana gave birth to a boy in late February, according to Dr Sheila Poddar, a gynecologist at Ad-Din hospital in Dhaka.

After a normal delivery, the woman and her baby were released from a different Dhaka hospital, 7 News reports.

However, four weeks later the mother was admitted to Ad-Din Hospital as she suffered from lower abdominal pain, Poddar said.

Doctors performed an ultrasound and unexpectedly found out Sultana was pregnant with twins.

The mother has a rare condition called uterus didelphys, which means she has two uteruses.

Her first baby and the twins were conceived and grown in two separate wombs.

The mother never knew about the twins as she didn't have an ultrasound before her first son was born, Poddar said.

She added that she was able to perform a C-section for the twins, one boy and one girl.

"All three children are safe and healthy," Poddar said.

"The mother is also fine."

"It is not very common to have two uteruses," Dr S.N. Basu, head of obstetrics and gynecology at Max Healthcare hospital in New Delhi, said.

"When the uterus develops, it comes from two tubes, and those tubes fuse together. For some women, the fusion does not occur, and the dividing wall does not dissolve."

He said it was less common for the condition not to be discovered before giving bith.