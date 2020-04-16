Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has started a daily show on YouTube where she reads different children's books to keep young ones entertained during the lockdown period.

"Storytime with Fergie and Friends" started with an episode dedicated to Lynley Dodd's classic "Hairy Maclary".

Prince Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother read the book on screen and told viewers she will be joined by guests in following episodes, which she will release every day.

"Hello everybody. It's so exciting because I'm in my favourite place ever, ever, and ever and that's with children - and I'm thinking of all children out there that just need a little bit of magic. So, everyday, I'm going to do Story time with Fergie and Friends - not just Fergie," she said in her first video.

"You haven't to worry, they're not very long books - well they could be long books - let's get a bit of magic going here shall we?"

The Duchess of York is hoping the series will help to bring some "magic" to the lives of children across the nation as the UK remains in lockdown. Photo / YouTube

The Duchess, who was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996, showed off her Alice in Wonderland teapot, her unicorn teddy and a few red-headed dolls.

She announced her new series on Instagram, where she said: "Excited to be launching Storytime with Fergie and Friends on my new @youtube and @facebookapp channels – a traditional children's storytime every day to help keep them entertained during lockdown.

"I'll be reading both my own stories and others and asking friends to join in. It's all free and just for fun. There will be a new story posted every weekday at 4pm and a longer storytime on Saturdays.

"I so hope you enjoy them and they give some of you something new to do during this difficult time for everyone #storytimewithfergieandfriends."

Hairy Maclary was written by New Zealand author Lynley Dodd in 1983 and sold millions of copies worldwide.

The Duchess of York is isolating at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, a 30-room house she shares with her ex-husband.