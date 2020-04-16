An American landlord's touching act of kindness has gone viral after he cut his tenant's monthly rent and surprised her with groceries for her family.

Known only as Alan, his tenant, Christina Marie, shared a photo of his delivery which came after she said she was running out of groceries.

"My landlord Alan called me earlier and told me not to worry about rent this month and we will worry about it later (sic) i said okay!" she wrote on Facebook.

"Than (sic) he asked me if we had food I told him how I had three packs of meat left and needed to go this week and he told me okay be safe. Than (sic) I get a text saying go to your front porch please!!! And I see this."

She opened her front door to over a dozen bags of groceries which included essentials such as bread, milk, vegetables, nappies and more.

"I couldn't tell you how I feel right now for him to do this for my family my heart is so touched GOD BLESS YOU," she wrote.

Since sharing her post on April 7, it's received 527,000 reactions, 87,000 comments and 166,000 shares.

Social media users around the world have also shared stories of landlords gifting their tenants packages, gift cards or waived their rent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some landlords can be nice & decent



Gift from my dear Landlady Michelene Toms #CapeTown #dewaterkant to say keep safe & healthy this #CoronavirusInSA #lockDownSouthAfrica

as delivered by @NetFlorist



Such a kind 😁 gesture pic.twitter.com/upz9jRd1Om — Smalltalkdaily Research (@smalltalkdaily) April 7, 2020

A South Portland landlord is not collecting rent from his tenants for the month of April due to the coronavirus. He posted his decision on Facebook in hopes other landlords think about doing the same thing. His post has more than 20,000 shares @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/A3xnftpz0L — Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) March 18, 2020

My daughter's landlord dropped $50 grocery gift cards under everyone's door. Her whole building. With a really nice note. How nice.😊 — peggy cd🇨🇦 (@56peggy) April 10, 2020

The New Zealand Government has frozen rent increases to help those struggling financially.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced the freeze which has now been backed by Property Investors Federation executive officer Andrew King and Real Estate Institute chief executive Bindi Norwell.

But both questioned the end to no-cause 90-day tenancy terminations where landlords will be restricted in how they can evict tenants.

King said: "We think the rent freeze is fine. People losing their jobs and not being able to pay rent means losing a tenant and not being able to replace them is more likely than putting up the rent. Tenants are going to be worried about their homes, so it is a good idea to quell their fears in these very uncertain times."