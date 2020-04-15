New Zealand could be coming out of lockdown next week and moving back to alert level 3.

But don't be rushing to book an appointment for a cut and colour just yet.

In Australia, hairdressers have been allowed to remain open under alert level 3, but it appears New Zealand salons have been told they won't be allowed to open until we reach level 2.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says much-anticipated details of what level 3 will look like for New Zealand will be unveiled tomorrow and further details on Monday.

Advertisement

The New Zealand Association of Registered Hairdressers has sent out a Government document to its salons on each of the four alert levels and what they mean for the hairdressing industry.

For level 3, it said businesses would have to remain closed but online sales of items approved by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment could go ahead. No industry-related events of more than 100 people could go ahead.

Training providers should also stay closed. Salons and barbershops in malls which are allowed to be open should stop hair services but can sell products to the public.

For level 2, it said staff should minimise client contact and work from behind them as much as possible. Every second seat should be used.

Magazines should be removed, refreshments should not be served and clients could be asked to bring their own.

Staff with compromised immune systems should not be at work and PPE should be offered to staff "if required". Non-essential industry travel should be limited.

Clients over 70 or those with compromised immune systems should not be at work and all clients should have their name and contact details taken.

Blaze hairdressers in Newmarket has emailed customers to say that from the end of next week, it would start contacting them to look at organising their next appointment.

Advertisement

"Hopefully we'll have a clearer idea from next week when we'll be able to catchup with you in the salon again - soon!

"Currently we have been informed we can reopen when the country is placed in to level 2."

They said things may look a little different when they reopen, with new distancing requirements and no magazines.

A spokeswoman for Blaze told the Herald that based on the document, they would be able to open at level 2.

"This might change with Monday's announcement but at this stage, currently level 2 would allow us to open."

‌

As part of social-distancing measures announced on March 24, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said nail salons, tanning, waxing and most other beauty services would be closed. But hair salons could remain open with a 30-minute per client time restriction.

But after much criticism, the time limit was relaxed. Salons can operate if they maintain one person per four square metres.