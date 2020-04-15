Wine and alcohol fans around the world are marvelling over a builder's incredible and unique wine cellar design - all built from Bunnings equipment.

Australian builder Murray Berrill, owner of Murray Berrill Constructions, decided to turn his staircase into a convertible wine cellar while still keeping the function of the stairs intact.

Berrill inserted a set of drawers into the stairs that holds 156 bottles of wine, a design Kiwi builders could execute.

"I hate dead space when renovating a house, as you're essentially paying for nothing. So we thought of putting the wine in drawers in the staircase rather than behind it," Murray told FEMAIL.

Advertisement

The process took Berrill one and a half weeks to complete, with the builder sharing the final product on social media.

"The drawers are a wide width and are very strong – we spent around $500 at Bunnings just on the drawers alone,' Berrill said.

"We had to work out how all the bottles were going to fit and make sure the entire design was strong enough".

Australian builder Murray Berrill, owner of Murray Berrill Constructions, said the cellar can hold 156 bottles of wine and only took a week and a half to make. Photo / Murray Berrill Constructions

Berrill says the staircase is well insulated and he is considering adding in a small unit to keep wine chilled.

Viewers were left stunned at Berrill's creation, with many praising his handyman skills.

"Impressive work, you are obviously a very skilled tradesman. More than one headache in there."

Another said: "Brilliant use of the space. I especially like the two drawers per step idea."

"Only complaint is that there [aren't] enough stairs," a third joked.