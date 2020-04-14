Lockdown may have put an end to our weekend perusals at Sylvia Park, but many of us have been shopping up a storm online to make sure we are comfortable on the couch .

However, it seems couples are also coming up with ways to pass the time indoors, with online retailer The Iconic reporting a spike in sales of "risque" lingerie.

Sales in lingerie are up almost a third compared with this time last year.

The Iconic reports top-trending items customers have been snapping up during the coronavirus pandemic include a AU $59.99 (NZ $63) lace bodysuit by Bras N Things, a see-through $110 (NZ $116) bra by New Zealand lingerie brand Lonely and a $95 (NZ $100) black mesh bodysuit by Ann Summers.

Two of the racy items flying off the shelves. Photo / The Iconic

The Iconic's women's accessories buying manager Peri-Jane Crosbie told news.com.au that shoppers had also been buying up big on "comfy and functional basics", with sales up 120 per cent compared with this time last year.

"Overall the comfort-is-king trend is continuing to dominate in the lingerie space with customers gravitating towards comfy and functional basics in breathable fabrics," she said.

"Top-performing brands include Calvin Klein, B-Free Intimates and Boody Organic. Think seam free, ultimate comfort like the Calvin Klein modern cotton bralette, which has been a firm customer favourite.

Bras N Things ambassador Steph Claire Smith wearing the brand's underwear. Photo / Instagram

"On the flip side we're seeing a number of our customers who are doing the exact opposite, opting for risque, feminine and lacy numbers.

"Over the past few weeks, within our true lingerie space, we've seen a sales jump across bodysuits and underwire bralettes. Top-selling brands include Ann Summers, Lonely and Bras N Things."