It's never too late to teach a dog some tricks, according to specialist working dog trainer Allen Nisbet, of Whangarei.

He has trained hundreds of working dogs over the years for farmers throughout New Zealand.

Typically, he will have at least four working dogs in training.

He will take them as pups and work with them over many months until they are fully trained and able to work for their farmer owners.

Long past retirement age, Nisbet continues with his passion.

"I think I'm part canine,'' he says with a grin.

Nisbet says any dog can be taught the basics, and it can be a fun and rewarding experience for owners and their animals.

"You get out of it what you put in. I always say a dog is as clever as its owners,'' he says.

All dogs should be able to be controlled by their owners, and this starts with gaining their trust.

"With young pups, I'll treat them like a baby. I'll pick them up every day and put them on my knee and turn them upside down. What I'm looking for is to see the legs relax and they'll often go to sleep on me.

"With that total trust, they are learning who you are.''

Nisbet says a soft voice and quiet manner gets the best results.

"Leave the growly, yelling voice as ammunition for when you really need it.

"They are just like children. If you yell at a baby, it's going to be startled and start to cry.''

Standing over a dog is also intimidating.

"If you squat down and call softly so you are less of a threat, the dog won't be able to resist coming to you to be tied up or put on a leash."

When training young dogs to stop and come to him when called, he'll attach a long rope so the dog can run freely. He can then put his foot on the rope to stop the dog when he needs its attention.

"I'll call it and then, if I have to, I can grab the rope and gently tug it towards me. The pup has to be old enough for this method to be useful,'' he says.

Nisbet says owners need to watch the dog's body language carefully.

"Training sessions should only last about 10 minutes as that will be the limit of their attention span. Once the dog starts yawning or sniffing around because they are getting bored, you've lost them and they need a break,'' he says.

Dogs are also masters of body language and are constantly watching their owners.

"Whether you decide to use voice commands, whistles or hand signals, be persistent and consistent.

"Whistle signals need to be distinctly different so there is no confusion for the dog,'' he says.

Expert dog triallists have different whistle commands for each of their dogs, so they can work all of their dogs at once.

He says working dogs will naturally balance out between the owner and the stock they are mustering. They will constantly shift to counteract with the owner.

Nisbet carries a stick at all times, which is never used to hit a dog but as an extension of the arms to make directions more obvious.

He says all dogs require regular exercise, but care must be taken to look after them when they are still growing.

"Pups need to be well fed with appropriate food for their age as it is critical they have the right mix of protein and fat for their energy and bone development.

"They shouldn't be allowed to jump off things when they are too young as they can damage their growth plates.

"Dogs shouldn't be run downhill either as this puts too much pressure on their legs and risks damaging their feet and pads.

"Running any distances should be a gradual buildup as, like anyone, they'll be sore if you expect them to run a marathon before they are fit enough.''

Fresh water at all times is critical, especially for the digestion of a diet of dry dog biscuits.

Food is not needed as a motivator for training dogs.

"It's impractical to reward them every time, and it should be enough to keep talking to them and, when you've finished the lesson, make them stand beside you and put your hand on the shoulder or loin rather than the head and tell them, 'Good dog'."