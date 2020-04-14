Kiwis might be getting through lockdown with a positive attitude, but one elderly woman in the US could no longer beer it.

A 93-year-old woman from Pennsylvania has gone viral after making a hilarious pea from the window of her home.

It wasn't a plea for more company or for lockdown to be over - instead it was a plea for more beer.

Olive Veronesi was photographed at her window holding a can of Coors Light with a whiteboard that read: "I need more beer!!"

TOO FUNNY: ♥️🍺 93-year old Olive Veronesi from Seminole, PA is doing her part to stay home and stay safe, and she’s sending this message to her neighbors and to her daughter. More: kdka.com/coronavirus. Posted by KDKA-TV | CBS Pittsburgh on Thursday, 9 April 2020

The photo of Veronesi went viral, with more than 4 million people viewing the 93-year-old's antics.

"Love you to bits all the way from England," one wrote.

Another joked: "Oh okay a 93-year-old does it and it's funny and heartwarming but when I do it I'm an alcoholic."

While several people offered to help drop off beer to the 93-year-old, Coors Light came through and delivered 150 cans of Pilsner to her door - enough to last her five months in quarantine.

JUST IN: 93-year-old Olive Veronesi of Seminole, PA, who held up a sign at her window asking for more beer, has received a delivery from @CoorsLight. The brand tells me 150 cans arrived at her house today. pic.twitter.com/c2lfGFBBTS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 13, 2020

The 93-year-old was grateful for the donation, saying: I have a beer every night. It's something to relax. It's nice, something for a young lady."

The 93-year-old's plea for help comes after three pensioners who were worried about the thought of isolating moved in together to combat loneliness.

Lifelong friends Doreen, Dotty and Carol told BBC last month they plan to move in together after undergoing seven days of isolation alone themselves.

"Meet Doreen, Carol and Dotty. Three bezzies who can't bear to self isolate alone so they're moving in together," BBC's host said.

"A wee chink of light in the darkness They told me they fear for the young who've lost jobs and the only thing they're stockpiling? Cheap wine."

The answer's at the bottom of the glass! The ladies say they've been stockpiling white wine to get them through the current crisis. Photo / BBC

The trio Skyped BBC presenter Jayne McGubbin from Carol's home, where they explained where they would be staying during their isolation period.

"We'll have a week in our own homes in self-isolation and if we're still fit and well then we would decide which house to go and live in.'