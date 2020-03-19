Three pensioners who are worried about the thought of self-isolating have moved in together to combat the loneliness facing millions around the globe.

Lifelong friends Doreen, Dotty and Carol told BBC they plan to move in together after undergoing seven days of isolation alone themselves.

The trio, from the north of England, are just some of the thousands of pensioners who are being advised by the UK Government to isolate up to three months.

The Government has urged people over 70 to stay indoors.

Advertisement

Doreen, Dotty and Carol revealed that they'd endured divorce and bereavements together, telling the BBC they were now in the process of deciding which house they'd choose to live in for the duration of their self-isolation.

"Meet Doreen, Carol and Dotty. Three bezzies who can't bear to self isolate alone so they're moving in together," BBC's host said.

"Meet Doreen, Carol and Dotty. Three bezzies who can't bear to self isolate alone so they're moving in together."

The answer's at the bottom of the glass! The ladies say they've been stockpiling white wine to get them through the current crisis. Photo / BBC

"A wee chink of light in the darkness They told me they fear for the young who've lost jobs and the only thing they're stockpiling? Cheap wine."

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus in NZ: Tourists to be deported after failing to self-isolate upon arrival

• Coronavirus: Travel details of latest confirmed cases revealed

• Coronavirus in NZ: Eight new cases, Jacinda Ardern says don't panic, but be prepared

• Coronavirus: Eight new cases in NZ - total now 28

The trio skyped BBC presenter Jayne McGubbin from Carol's home, where they explained where they would be staying during their isolation period.

"We'll have a week in our own homes in self-isolation and if we're still fit and well then we would decide which house to go and live in.'

They said each of their homes had the "same amount of rooms" but differed in terms of what they could offer the friends for entertainment.

Dotty has a lovely back garden that would be ideal for exercise, Netflix, and lots of white wine.

Advertisement

"We'll have a supply of wine in," before the trio broke out into laughter.

The trio jokingly said they have been panic-buying wine, but have otherwise avoided the chaos at the supermarkets.

BBC viewers praised the ladies saying they have shown the nation how to have fun during worrying times.

‌

"They were ace. Stay cheery ladies and go easy on the wine!" one wrote.

Another said: "This is awesome .... so good to see people not being left on their own and finding ways to support each other. #BetterTogether"