Beleagured Prince Andrew has been pictured helping care workers in his first appearance in public in almost three months.

The royal, who had not been seen since he joined the Queen at church in January, accompanied his former wife, the Duchess of York, to deliver care packages filled with donations to a hospice near his Windsor home.

Pictures posted on social media show Andrew, 60, making up the goodie bags at Royal Lodge, the mansion he and Sarah still share on the Queen's Berkshire estate.

The prince was forced to step down from public life and give up his royal duties following his disastrous attempt to set the record straight over his controversial friendship with the late paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

He has since become embroiled in a transatlantic row with United States officials over his apparent unwillingness to co-operate with the authorities investigating Epstein's crimes.

The new pictures show the prince, dressed casually in an open-necked burgundy shirt, putting cupcakes and toiletries into bright pink gift bags with Sarah, who is wearing a floral headband and checked shirt.

The couple then personally delivered their packages to the Thames Hospice in Windsor, where they were also photographed with staff.

The hospice later tweeted that it had been "deeply honoured" by their kindness, adding: "Our nursing team are simply thrilled and loving the gorgeous products."

Sarah, her younger daughter Princess Eugenie and Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank, have been using their contacts to organise care package drop-offs to NHS facilities across London and the wider region during the coronavirus crisis.

But this is the first time that Andrew himself has been seen getting involved.

The prince's public image has taken a hammering over the Epstein scandal. In particular, he has been accused by one of the millionaire financier's victims, Virginia Guiffre, of having sex with her three times when she was only 17.

Andrew has always strongly denied the allegation, claiming he had no recollection of them even meeting, despite them being photographed together.

Advertisement

He insists that despite a friendship spanning more than 10 years, he was never aware of the prolific paedophile's crimes and visited him even after he was jailed for child sex offences.

The royal has been under increasing pressure in recent months to co-operate with the FBI and other investigators who are looking into the Epstein case following his apparent suicide in jail, while awaiting charges of child sex trafficking, last summer.

Last month, however, US attorney Geoffrey Berman claimed Andrew "has now completely shut the door on voluntary co-operation".

It subsequently emerged that the prince has hired Britain's most respected extradition lawyer, Clare Montgomery QC, whose clients have included Augusto Pinochet, Chile's former dictator.

Buckingham Palace has distanced itself from the ongoing crisis, claiming that the Queen's son is no longer a working royal and they no longer represent him.