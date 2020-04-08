Easter weekend might feel like just another few days in lockdown at the moment, but there's plenty of ways to make it special for the kids this year.

Why not give one of these easy Easter crafts a go? They'll keep the kids entertained for a few hours and add festive decor to your bubble.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Covid 19 coronavirus: Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Easter eggs could go to waste

• Easter in Taranaki will be different this year - Taranaki Civil Defence says

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Nick Ferrari says Jacinda Ardern wrong to label Easter Bunny essential

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Police setting up checkpoints over Easter



1. Toilet paper roll bunny

from thebestideasforkids.com requires a toilet paper roll, card, googly eyes, pompoms and pipe cleaners. Glueing the objects together and cutting out the shapes is best done with the assistance of a parent.

2. Paper handprint bunnies

This art project from onelittleproject.com can be made with scissors, paper, and pens or crayons.

Advertisement

3. Easter bunny handprint

For this fine art from YouTube channel Snacks and Demands you'll need a canvas, paint and - you guessed it - your hands. Dip your palm and four fingers into white paint, separating your fingers to create the bunny ears. Press on to the canvas and you're away!

4. Egg grass heads

This craft combines Easter with a spot of gardening, great if your kids have aspiring green thumbs. Here's a how-to from mothernatured.com. You'll need hard-boiled eggs, grass seeds, markers and a bit of imagination.

5. Coloured eggs

And last but not least, it's a classic Easter activity that's been around for years - here's how to dye your own eggs from happyhooligans.ca.You can use food colouring or watercolours for this - depending on whether you want to eat your eggs.