Like food outlets around the country, the global pandemic has forced mega-franchise McDonald's to close its doors and operate on a takeaway-only model – but that doesn't mean it can't spread the McJoy in other ways.

Macca's released the recipe for the popular Sausage and Egg McMuffin for those in self-isolation to recreate at home.

The recipe is so damn simple to follow, countless people have taken to social media to share their attempts at recreating their favourite breakfast recipe from the comfort of their own homes.

And to be perfectly honest, most look pretty close to the original.

Recreated a sausage and egg #mcmuffin and feeling pretty damn pleased with myself (couldn't get actual muffins)

To whip one up yourself, you'll need an English muffin (or six, because who will stop at one), 75g sausage meat, two eggs, a slice of American cheese and a potato.

Macca's has also been kind enough to share its exact method so you can get it right, every single time.

English muffin:

Toast this until golden brown.

75g sausage meat: Season with a pinch of salt and pepper then shape into balls. Flatten into patty shapes and cook under a preheated grill for six to seven minutes on each side (or as per instructions on packaging).

Eggs: Brush the inside of a metal ring with a little oil and place in a small frying pan. Pour in just enough water to cover the base then bring to the boil. Crack the eggs into the rings, cover the pan and cook for two to three minutes.

American cheese slice: Assemble your McMuffin by layering the patty and egg on top of a slice of cheese.

Potato: To make a hash brown, grate the potato into a bowl. Mix in an egg then season with salt and pepper. Heat some oil in a pan then add a spoonful of the mix. Flatten and cook until golden brown on both sides.

