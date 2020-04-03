A New Zealand-made music video about a family in lockdown has become an online sensation - and Kiwis are being challenged to make their own versions of it.

The "Family Lockdown Boogie" is the catchy tune that describes life in the same bubble as your immediate family.

It was created by Wellingtonian Jack Buchanan, who performs the song with his mum, dad and sister at their Wellington home where they are in isolation.

The choreography, by Anna Robinson, is complete with awkward dad moves and all.

You can watch the full video below:

The video has gone viral across different social media platforms.

It has had more than 250,000 views on one Facebook page alone - Wellington LIVE - in just 13 hours.

Even Finance Minister Grant Robertson shared it to his page, with the caption "Love this".

"Great fun to see and a great time for families to re connect at home... many just don't get the time in recent years, often due to both parents having to work... Make the most of it because this can and will bring lifelong memories...Hopefully really happy ones, even though they came from a crisis situation. Arohanui," one person commented.

"That is brilliant- and I bet they had such fun doing it... anyone else thinking about all the 'bloopers' and 'that's not right' filming that may have gone on," another person said.

"That actually was one of the best things I've seen for a while because they totally don't look like the type to do this! Goes to show, can't judge a book by its cover," another Facebook user commented.

New Zealanders everywhere are now challenging each other to recreate their own version of the "Lockdown Boogie".

The country has been in alert level 4 for a week and a half.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



