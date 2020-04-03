Alert level 4 means New Zealanders are deprived of many things, including drinks at the pub with mates.

With platforms like Zoom becoming the only option for a bit of a social gathering, one Auckland-based company has come up with a way to bring the pub to your home during lockdown.

Beer Jerk has launched the "Bar in a box", a curated box of beers that aims to recreate the experience of a bar in your own home.

The box comes with ten beers, a beer glass, a selection of coasters, bar snacks, a pub quiz and a Spotify playlist to play while you hang out at your own "bar".

Advertisement

"It's important to stay connected in these isolating times so if you're missing your mates or your family, then jump on a Google Hangout, Discord, WhatsApp, Zoom or if you want a good chat about the beers join Beer Jerk in their members' group on Facebook (Just search NZ Beer Jerks), crack a beer and keep in contact even while you're physically distancing," the company said.

Beer o'clock has been uniting Kiwis in lockdown.

Last week, Radio Hauraki launched National Happy Hour to help Kiwis cope with isolation.

Between 5pm and 6pm every Friday, share a photo or video of you "cheersing" the camera on your phone then hashtag #VirtualCheers #NationalHappyHour and tag your mates on Facebook and Instagram.

Remember to wash your hands - and drink responsibly!